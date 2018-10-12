Liam Payne says he dreams of playing Bond.

The One Direction star says he's vying to replace Daniel Craig and join the likes of Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston as a serious contender for 007.

Liam is already edging towards a career change as he's set to sing in Steven Speilberg’s remake of West Side Story.

When asked about his dream role, Liam told The Sun, “I mean James Bond straight off let’s be honest".

However, he's still keeping his options open:

“I love super hero films so I’d love to be in a Marvel movie, I’ve always wanted to be super hero since I was a kid and the only way to really do that is to get in the Marvel ranks or the DC ranks.”