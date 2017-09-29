Macklemore’s Same Love is back in the charts again! Australia is gearing up for their vote on marriage equality and ahead of their big “footy” final this weekend, Macklemore has even been booked to perform. Tony Abbott, the former Liberal Prime Minister and a critic of same-sex marriage is going mad about this. The gap in the polls between Yes and No is getting narrower as the result in November looms. Tony Abbott’s own sister is engaged to her female partner, and his daughter has publicly announced that she’s firmly on the Yes side.

Macklemore is unfazed however; he said he’s getting a lot of tweets from angry old white dudes and it’s just made him more determined to perform his heart out. DAMN RIGHT HE SUPPORTS IT!

Poor Eamonn Holmes. The BBC came to him and asked him would he like to be on Who Do You Think You Are and he was delighted! He met with producers and researchers and gave a lengthy interview with all the documents he could find in his family tree and then...he never heard from them again. He said his lineage is actually quite dull, farmers for generations and absolutely no scandal or story. Too dull to air!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has announced she has breast cancer, in a message posted on social media.

"1 in 8 women get breast cancer," she wrote. "Today I'm the one."

"The good news", she said, was that she had a "glorious group" of family and friends supporting her and "fantastic" insurance through her union, and called for everyone to have the same support and healthcare.