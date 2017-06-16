Rebel Wilson has won her defamation case against Bauer Media over a series of articles that she says damaged her reputation and her career.

Aca-excuse me?

The articles said Wilson had publicly lied about her age, real name and upbringing, and alleged she had added a "touch of Hollywood" to her backstory.

She alleged they resulted in her being sacked from DreamWorks animated feature films Trolls and Kung Fu Panda 3 for being "too divisive", and she subsequently had to beg to work for free.

She doesn’t even want any money, she says – just a cleared name and a lesson to all publications who fabricate stories about her. Go Rebel!

Rock-and-roll fans for decades have used the hand symbol "rock on."

But KISS singer Gene Simmons claims he used it first and it’s his and his only...huh?

He b has filed an application to trademark the hand gesture, in which the index and pinky fingers are extended, the middle and ring finger are tucked down. DAD ROCK!

More than 40 years after the song's release, Yoko Ono is receiving a songwriting credit on John Lennon's classic Imagine.

The move was explained by National Music Publishers Association by playing a clip of Lennon saying Imagine "should be credited as a Lennon-Ono song". Imagine all the money...I mean people...

U2’s North American tour of the 30th Anniversary of the Joshua Tree has already doubled the takings of the entire 1987 tour! They have earned 55 million euro after only 9 gigs. That’s obscene!

ROLL ON JULY!