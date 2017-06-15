Rumours of Mario Rosenstock being a judge on Ireland’s Got Talent are rife! It’s in the Sun today that Mario was spotted out in TV3 so they put 2 and 2 together...

I called him this morning and asked him about it and he said “It’s true I was in TV3 but you never know – anything could be happening. I’m up for anything!” – direct quote from Mario Rosenstock, going past the Ballyogan stop on the Luas.

And speaking of talent; Ant and Dec earned 90 grand a DAY last year, amounting to 33 and a half million euro between them in 12 months. They present the biggest shows on ITV – Saturday Night Takeaway, I’m A Celebrity and Britain’s Got Talent...

Liam Gallagher has been dealt a bit of a blow – his new single Wall of Glass has been snubbed by BBC Radio 1. BBCR1 is known for setting the agenda for what is “cool” music and they didn’t feel that the single was good enough. They don’t think the younger listeners would be interested in a 90s rock star.

Eastenders bloopers just keep on coming! Last week, its spin-off show Redwater sent a letter to Galway with a London postcode on it and this week, eagle eyed viewers spotted that when Jack Branning popped to the shop to get fish fingers for the kids’ dinner - that they’re selling Tesco brand fish fingers in The Minute Mart. Tesco VALUE fish fingers! Come on props team, do better!