Soap fans rejoice - one of the shows favourite characters will be hitting our screens soon (fingers crossed).

Coronation Street legend Sean Wilson has been lined up by producers to make a return to the cobbles after a 13 year absence. With a very serious storyline on the horizon for his on-screen son David, writers believed now is the perfect time for his character to make an appearance.

Back in 2005, the actor left the series after 20 years to pursue a career as a chef and cheesemaker. He launched his own Saddleworth Cheese Compnay back in 2009 and has never looked back, winning awards, and even signing a new contract with Asda in 2017.

Here he is telling Lorraine Kelly all about his business venture (in case you think I've lost it)

Sean played the long-suffering husband to Gail Platt on the ITV soap for 20 odd years, but he will be most remembered for his bed-hopping tendencies.

He was also involved in some of the street's most intense story-lines like Carmel "Psycho-nanny" Finnan? The nurse he brought back to babysit (and have his way with), who ended up becoming obsessed with the paramedic. And who could forget the time he saved Gail and the kids from drowning in the car after serial killer Richard Hillman tried to end them?

What a guy!!

Lorde and Charl XCX lead nominations for the V05 NME Awards 2018.

The pop princesses have landed four nods each with 'Royals' singer securing nominations in the Best International Solo Artist, Best Live Artist, Best Album (for Melodrama) and Best Track (for Green Light) categories.

Lorde will go head to head with Charli to battle it out for the Best Track award, whilst she will also battle it out for Best Video (for Boys), Best Mixtape (for Pop 2), and Best British Solo Artist at the ceremony, which takes place at London's O2 Academy Brixton on February 14th.

Slay sisters - SLAY!!

This is NOT Fake News

Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" is being eyed for an adaption into a television series, Variety has confirmed.

Endeavor Content has purchased the film and TV rights to the book, which goes inside the president's first year in office.

No studio is currently attached to the project, but with Mr.Wolff due to serve as an executive producer on the project, it's only a matter of time.

Get the popcorn ready...this is going to be "the best" (in the words of the man himself).