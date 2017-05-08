Is Michael Flatley the most multi-talented person ever? He can box, dance, paint with his feet, play the flute (hehe) and now, he is set for a new career on the big screen! He has written, directed and starred in his debut film, a story set in World War II. It’s called Til Forever and it’s a short film which was shot last year. It’s due for release later on this year.

Also in today's showbiz -

Paris Jackson to take the lead in the Madonna biopic, Blonde Ambition. Madonna is said to be livid that the film is going ahead. And recently, Paris Jackson was so upset that a biopic was being made of her father that the film was actually pulled – so it’s a bit rich if she goes ahead as with this project.

Kanye West has is OFFLINE. He has deleted his social media accounts, including his Twitter profile which had 27 million followers.

It may be a marketing ploy, as Kim Kardashian recently revealed that the pair had been collaborating on a children’s clothing line. Others are saying that his decision might be related to him ending his tour early last November.

He had accused Jay-Z of trying to kill him and walked off stage after announcing he would vote for Donald Trump.

U2 fans will be delighted to know that they’re expected to release new music this week! They’re kicking off their Joshua Tree tour in Canada this Friday and fans have reportedly heard a new song being rehearsed, called The Little Things That You Give Away.