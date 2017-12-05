Every Tuesday, we dedicate this segment to the songs that bring you right back to a very specific time in your life - first love, exams, moving out from home, backpacking around the world, nights out, nights in, going to college, bad jobs, falling in love, falling out of love, weddings and babies.

For coming on the show and sharing your Milestone Music Moment, we'll send you a lovely momento of your story. You will receive all the elements of the tale - the date, lyrics of the song and more, all on a beautifully finished poster for you to treasure.

This week's Milestone was brought to us by Carmel Sweeney, in the Curragh, Co.Kildare, with a chilled out tune that transports her back to her trip of a lifetime back in the year 2000.

Carmel bravely hit off on her own to travel the length and breadth of Australia. It didn't take long for her to make some new buddies, and after a trip down the East Coast, and meeting up with an English guy called "Matt", one particular song jumped out at her.

The golden beaches, blistering heat, being penniless (well centless actually), and the vibes of this one-off experience, are all amplified every time she hears 'Island In The Sun' by Weezer. Ohhh the memories!!!

Have a listen to her recap in full here:

If you've a milestone of your own, we'd love to hear all about it. Email your story to breakfast@todayfm.com