Every Tuesday, we dedicate this segment to the songs that bring you right back to a very specific time in your life - first love, exams, moving out from home, backpacking around the world, nights out, nights in, going to college, bad jobs, falling in love, falling out of love, weddings and babies.

For coming on the show and sharing your Milestone Music Moment, we'll send you a lovely momento of your story. You will receive all the elements of the tale - the date, lyrics of the song and more, all on a beautifully finished poster for you to treasure.

This week's Milestone was brought to us by Edel Gowing in Tullamore, with a Snow Patrol song that transports her back to Mullingar hospital in 2010, where she had baby Joshua Aaron, her hubby was a bit confused, and the track's lyrics mimicked her exact feelings at the time.

The song is 'Chasing Cars', and makes her smile every time she hears it. It also causes her son embarrassment as she always reminds him of it's significance #morto

Have a listen to the epitome of a milestone in full here:

If you've a milestone of your own, we'd love to hear all about it. Email your story to breakfast@todayfm.com

What a tune!