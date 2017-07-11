This section is dedicated to the songs that bring you right back to a very specific time in your life - first love, exams, moving out from home, nights out, nights in, going to college, bad jobs, falling in love, falling out of love, weddings and babies.

This week's Milestone Music Moment came from Christina James in Galway, and brings her back 11 years to the birth of her son. A meditation songs birthing plan was in place, but "Right Said Fred" had other ideas...absolutely hilarious!

Have a listen back to the story here:

If you have a Milestone of your own, we'd love to speak to you. Email your story to breakfast@todayfm.com and you could win a beautiful momento from DesignMyType.ie