Miley Cyrus has new music coming out and she’s completely changed her image again. She says she’s tired of being seen as the bad girl of music. She’s given up all the stuff that’s bad for her along with cleaning up her appearance – which means she won’t be showing her boobs anymore.

Even her musical style has changed – she’s going more country. That’s a little bit disappointing actually because her music was brilliant. Wrecking Ball? Yes!

And other showbiz bits and bobs -

The more I read of Geri Horner, the more I think she’s just Mrs Bucket for the 21st century. She actually cracks me up!

She recently shared a video of herself working out in her bathroom (I mean COME ON!)... but fans were more transfixed by her huge collection of Spice Girl figurines. There are loads of them!

Claudine Keane is getting a bit of stick for her “working class” comments in a recent interview she did, but I think she meant that she doesn't rely on outside help such as chefs and nannies when it comes to maintaining her Beverly Hills home. They're the kind of values she wants to instill into her children and surely there's nothing wrong with that...?