We were elated/excited/honoured/humbled (will I keep going) to welcome Neven Maguire as our guest on the show today.

First of all - he arrives with an abundance of goodies i.e., madeleine cakes, chocolate truffles, honeycomb pieces, and even popping candy (do I even need to say they were made by his fair hands?)...WOW! He had us at hello.

Neven was in studio to chat to Ian a bit about "A Taste of Dublin", which will take place in the Iveagh Gardens, Dublin, from the 15th-18th of June. Loads of big names from the world of culinary delight will gather, along with the main man, and our highlight, Neven - so it's definitely worth checking out.

The Cavan entrepreneur also gave us some insight into how he manages the million and one things he has on (the man is a machine), gave listeners some key cooking remedies, and even offered us to do a live show from his base in MacNean House and Restaurant in Blacklion, Co. Cavan. *fist pump*

This texter summed-up our reaction to the mouth-watering proposal:

"The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show and a Neven Maguire Cookery Day would be the best thing ever. Would love that!! Linda in Sligo"

So watch this space....

dublin.tastefestivals.com is where you can find out more about "A Taste of Dublin" and www.nevenmaguire.com for all your Neven needs.

Have a listen in full here:

