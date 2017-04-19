Saoirse Ronan did a handwritten design for Ed Sheeran's latest tattoo, which was meant to read 'Galway Girl'.

However, it turned out Saoirse - who also appeared in the music video - wrote the wrong word, instead spelling 'Galway Grill', and now that’s on Ed Sheeran’s body forever.

Lady Gaga and Prince William had a Facetime yesterday

The video, posted on the Royal Family's Facebook page, is the newest film in the #oktosay series, which shows people from all walks of life discussing their own mental health challenges.

The pair said they want to continue working together and focus on the youth. They also made plans to have an October meeting in the UK.

Never have I ever thought I would hear "Hello Prince William and Hello Lady Gaga" in the same conversation.

MCD has released a list of things you cannot bring to Guns n Roses.

It should be common sense..buuut you know, people.

Light sabres, sky lanterns, flares and animals are not allowed.

Selfie sticks are also a no-no. If you’re the kind of person to go to a Guns n Roses gig, you’re probably not the kind of person who carries around a selfie stick, let’s be fair.

"Do not crowd surf / mosh, as you will be removed from the venue without a refund." ROCK ON!