Madonna insists she's the only one who can tell her story following reports a biopic of her rise to fame has moved a step forward.



Blond Ambition, a film script focusing on her career in the early 1980s, was apparently picked up by Universal earlier this week.



But in an Instagram post, she has written "nobody knows what I know and what I have seen".

Another day, another mad Gwyneth Paltrow story. She has ventured into the great outdoors by launching her gardening shop on Goop, and the prices are eye-watering. You can buy a handmade Italian flower pot for $260, an apron for $125, a $420 watering can and a pair of floral scissors for $72. I just use the kitchen scissors when snipping flowers. Head on to Home Store and More and get yourself all the above for less than a tenner – on Good Friday I got myself a spade for 8 quid, garden shears for a fiver and gardening gloves for 3 euro.

The Edge is to move forward with his property development business after a court in California ruled against an environmental activist group who opposed his plan to build a $79 million development on the coast. His plan is to build 5 houses there and he’s been trying to do so for 10 years but keeps being knocked back planning permission.

Ruth Negga has been named as one of the World’s Best Dressed Women by American Vogue. They said she has a wicked sense of sartorial humour and gave the example “for red carpet darling Ruth Negga, she wore 80s-worthy animal print and diamonds but worn librarian-style”. What’s wrong with being a librarian? Signed, A Very Indignant Librarian.