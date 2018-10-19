37 plays. 154 sonnets. Endless quotes still in use today. William Shakespeare is arguably the most famous writer to ever live.

His stories are still being reworked over 400 years later, from The Lion King (Macbeth) to 10 Things I Hate About You (The Taming of the Shrew).

Be it comedy, tragedy or history - your boy William could do it all.

This makes it almost in conceivable that 1 in 3 teenagers nowadays do not know who he is.

A recent study, carried out in the UK, has shown that teenagers often have no idea who Shakespeare was.

They came to this conclusion by giving a group of 11 to 18 year olds a list of 13 names. The list was a mixture of playwrights, such as Shakespeare, and celebrities, like Simon Cowell. They were asked to pick out the playwrights from the list.

The survey released by the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, showed that 31% f these 11-18 year olds could not pick Shakespeare out as a playwright.

The study also found that 47 per cent of participants had never been to see a play as part of a school trip, and two-thirds had never taken part in a school play.