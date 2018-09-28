Paul McCartney is releasing a book.

He'll follow in the footsteps of Bob Dylan, Bressie and Madonna by releasing a picture book for kids.

It'll be called 'Hey Granddude' and follows an elderly, magical gentleman called Grandude and his adventures with his four grandchildren.

"I wanted to write it for grandparents everywhere – and the kids", he says "so it gives you something to read to the grandkids at bed time.”

Hey Granddude is set to be published in September 2019.