Georgia Toffolo aka Toff is this year’s winner of ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’. The Made in Chelsea star was crowned Queen of The Jungle last night after toughing it out for three weeks. Let's be honest, most of us didn't have a breeze who she was until the series kicked off but she came across so well, she was funny and strong and got stuck in. She definitely didn't expect to win and seemed completely surprised when the lads announced it! G'wan the Toff.

Chris Rea was performing on Saturday night, when according to reports, he collapsed on stage. He was 50 minutes into a concert in Oxford when he suddenly fell to the ground. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and thankfully, he’s in a stable condition.

Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme is in trouble after footage has emerged of him kicking a photographer during a performance over the weekend. Photographer Chelsea Lauren posted a video of the incident and you can quite clearly make out Homme walking past her, turning back and kicking, quite violently, in the direction of her camera and her head. Homme issued a statement last night, apologising and blaming it on being lost in performance.

