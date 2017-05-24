Rag N Bone man is due to become a father.



His fiancee is due to give birth in September - according to the Sun newspaper.



The new arrival will top off an incredible 12 months for the singer, whose debut album Human went to number one and picked up the Critics' Choice and Breakthrough Act awards at the Brits.

I made a human, after all, I made a human after all...

And in other showbiz -

It’s been a tough few weeks for Aslan – their band manager Svenn Braamark passed away at home in Sweden while helping a neighbour put out a fire. He had a massive heart attack and passed away. He was their “seventh member” and he passes away just weeks after their “sixth member” Pat Fitzpatrick.

Tom Cruise says he's planning a Top Gun sequel.

He’s planning to start filming "in the next year".

The 1986 original received mixed reviews but went on to be a cult classic.

Saoirse Ronan is minted. She’s only 23 and her firm’s profits have been published (bit crass, but we’ll go with it). She has recorded profits of €453,110.

Her firm, Slaney Productions Ltd was only set up in 2014.