Make up artist Yvonne Maher got in touch with The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show last night after she discovered that her entire kit had been stolen from the back of her car in Waterford. As a self employed woman, she is devastated at the loss of her collection, which she has been building up for years and as you can imagine, with it being wedding season, she needs it back ASAP - she has a wedding every day this week.

Yvonne is offering a reward for the safe return of the items and asks that anyone in the Waterford / Kilkenny area will keep an eye out for her set. If you see something that you think could be part of Yvonne's collection, please do get in touch with us on breakfast@todayfm.com.

Listen back to Ian's call out this morning for all the details: