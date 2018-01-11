Ricky Martin and fiancée Jwan Yosef have officially tied the knot, it has been confirmed.

We all know Ricky from years of 'Livin' La Vida Loca', but what about Jwan?. Well Jwan is a Syrian-born Swedish painter and conceptual artist, based in London, and his name means 'handsome, beautiful and young in Kurdish (some trivia for you).

Being an avid art collector, Ricky became aware of Jwan's work and this is how they met.

"I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I'll let you know", Martin told E! News. The event will be a three day bonanza, celebrated in three parts - the rehearsal, the dinner and the party. Details of the actual ceremony are still very hush hush.



Churchill Helps Out In A Novelty Proposal

British actor Gary Oldman has said he proposed to his wife while dressed as his latest film alter ego, Winston Churchill.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel's US chat show he said he got "the urge" to pop the question to Gisele Schmidt while he was made up and in character for The Darkest Hour: "There was a break in filming and we were down in the war rooms and I took her into the map room as Winston I said, 'Will you marry me?' and she said, 'Yes', and then someone said 'Gary, we're ready for you'."

It'll go down in history...

