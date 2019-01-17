Fans of Michael Winterbottom's acclaimed comedy franchise The Trip will be licking their chops at the news of a new edition the series.

Rob Brydon yesterday posted this picture on his Instagram account, confirming he his buddy Steve Coogan are set to work on the fourth installment of the hilarious show:

View this post on Instagram Lunch with a friend to discuss The Trip To Greece. A post shared by Rob Brydon (@brydon_rob) on Jan 16, 2019 at 8:18am PST

The Trip was created by Coogan, Brydon and director Michael Winterbottom, and started off as a sitcom back in 2010, where the two actors/comedians starred as fictional versions of themselves on a restaurant tour of the north of England.

It was then brought it to a wider audience with The Trip to Italy in 2014 and The Trip to Spain in 2017.

Each of the seasons has run for six episodes in the UK, so here's to another half dozen pieces of magic.

Here's a taster of what to expect:

This completes a trio of big news for Coogan with the recent release of Stand & Ollie, the highly anticipated return of our favourite fictional disc jockey in This Time With Alan Partridge and of course, The Trip To Greece.

Just "kiss my face" Coogan!!