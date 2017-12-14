Robbie Williams has talked about his recent health scare which left him in intensive care for a week. Back in September, Robbie was forced to cancel the Russian leg of his Heavy Entertainment Show Tour after doctors found abnormalities on his brain. He had been struggling to breath, was experiencing a loss of feeling in his left arm and couldn’t stop dribbling out of the side of his mouth. They sent him for all manner of tests, found some things they weren’t quite happy with him and admitted him. He ended up spending two months recovering at home in LA but says he is now back to his best.

Yesterday, Ed Sheeran was the talk of the town because of his version of ‘Fairytale of New York’ which he performed with Anne-Marie on the BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge. Some people enjoyed it but others were up in arms about it. Anyway, we’ve another opportunity to make our minds up because he’ll be performing it on The Late Late Show tomorrow night.

Bad news for Abba fans - Bjorn has said they’ll never perform together again because the task would be too enormous. He said as a group, they just don’t feel the motivation - they just don't want to. He says preparing for something like that would be robbing himself of two or three years out of his life when he could be paddling in his kayak instead. Right oh.

And finally – Elle ‘The Body’ MacPherson reveals her number one tip for staying slim at Christmas. Her suggestion is NO BOOZE. Bloody Elle