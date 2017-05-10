Robert Miles has passed away in Ibiza, aged 47. He was battling a disease, according to various websites.

Miles, real-name Robert Concina, scored a number one hit in six countries with his iconic floor-filler Children. That and One and One are theeee soundtracks to my teenage years.

And in other showbiz news:

Calvin Harris is releasing his first album in three years!



He posted a video on Twitter which says the record will be coming out at the end of June.



The clip hints towards collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, John Legend, Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg.

ALBUM COMING JUNE 30 pic.twitter.com/zHJpBRdpqq — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) May 9, 2017

Tommy Bowe has joined RTE One's travel show Getaways and he is heading to Ibiza to film for the show this week. Well for some!

He'll be joining Joe Lindsay, Mairead Ronan and Vogue Williams in the presenting line-up for the series which features holiday destinations that can be reached directly from Ireland.

Speculation that the Rolling Stones will take the last available concert slot at Croke Park later this year grew again yesterday when they announced a new European tour which does not include any Irish or UK dates.

Croke Park can have 3 concerts a year and only 2 spaces are taken up.

U2 will play the venue on July 22 as part of their Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary tour, while Coldplay play on July 8.

However, it’s also been reported that they in fact were in talks to play Croke Park but they wanted too much money and talks broke down. Give them what they want, GAA people. Please!