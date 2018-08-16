If you’re near Stansted Mountfitchet on September 11th and you’re a big fan of Rod Stewart, he is selling off some of the stuff from his mansion – 44K worth of stuff. T

here is a very fetching leopard print armchair I’d love to get my hands on – and it’s only 250 euro!

Other stuff includes a tortoise shell coffee table for 300 euro, a pair of Victorian crimson leather armchairs for 600 euro and a banjo player for 350 euro. This is a statue and not a real person and is the gaudiest of the lot (and that’s saying something.)

It is one of the most complicated romances in showbiz, and the drama continues for Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady. They got together 6 months ago and have been pictured rowing more times that you can shake a stick at – they break up, get back together, break up, get back together, get engaged, break up, get back together and now she has been heard screaming at him across a restaurant in London this week (after getting back together again).

Maybe draw a line under this and move on (separately?)

Pierce Brosnan has said James Bond films have lost all their sense of humour and it’s all because of Jason Bourne (not to be confused with Jason Byrne). He said that once the Bourne films came out, the Bond films had to be shaken up to stay competitive. They’re more muscular, darker and less humorous (which epitomises Daniel Craig really!)