Ronan Keating’s daughter Missy will soon be seen (hopefully!) spinning some chairs in the upcoming series of The Voice UK. She auditioned back in June as part of a duo with her pal but remains tight-lipped about how she got on. However, she has said she’s putting her film career on hold and has uploaded videos of her rehearsing on Instagram.

The mystery as to why 90s superstar Christina Aguilera is in Dublin has been solved!

It turns out she had flown in to play a secret gig in the 3Arena

Photographs of Christina Aguilera in Dublin have been doing the rounds on Twitter and she followed them up with her own Instagram and Twitter posts today, captioned: "Proud of my Irish roots."

No performances of her upcoming Liberation tour have been confirmed for anywhere other than the US.

Richard Gere is set to become a father again at the age of 69. He is expecting his first child with his Spanish wife Alejandra Silva who is 35, who he married back in April. Richard has an 18 year old son called Homer (lol) already and she has a 5 year old son called Alberto.