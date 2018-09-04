Roxanne Pallett says she fears she's "the most hated girl in Britain" - after accusing Ryan Thomas of punching her on Celebrity Big Brother during a play fight.



In an interview with the show's host Emma Willis, the former Emmerdale star said she'd got the situation "massively wrong".



She also apologised again last night - after earlier telling Channel 5's Jeremy Vine how sorry she was on his programme. Emma did not hold back in this interview (unlike Jeremy Vine earlier on in the day) and asked her the difficult questions, to which she seemed to have no answers.

Claudine Keane is allegedly in talks to replace Amanda Byram in Dancing With The Stars – although she’s being pretty coy about it. She says there have been talks and she wouldn’t rule anything out, however she travels a lot so it would be difficult to commit (if he doesn’t land the gig)

There has also been talk of her being a contestant on the show – something she has expressed interest in before – and she didn’t confirm nor deny anything there either.

Is there a rock star saboteur wandering the earth?

Foo Fighters have had to postpone two shows in Canada this week - as the rock band's frontman Dave Grohl has lost his voice.



In an Instagram post, he joked "that’s the last time I ever make out with Bono".



The U2 singer suffered the same problem - and meant he had to reschedule a gig in Berlin.