The news of the royal engagement made it to Albert Square in time for last night's EastEnders.



In a scene in the cafe, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement was received by a very excited Kathy Beale.



Meanwhile, it's rumoured the royal couple's first official appearance could be at the premiere of the next Star Wars film in London in two weeks time.

Daniel and Majella O’Donnell have changed their minds and will return for a new series of their B and B road trip! The new series will kick off early next year, having said they would finish up after series 2, aired on RTE. They should try and do it over Christmas because Dermot Bannon has them homeless while he renovates their house!

Kodaline are in The Star today, talking about gearing up for the 3 Countdown NYE concert in Dublin and Steve tells a lovely story of how he wrote a song for his girlfriend Diana to help cheer her up after she fell victim to an online scam. She was trying to buy a teacup kitten and turns out the guy trying to sell it to her was a total fraudster. So Steve wrote her a love song to cheer her up. It’s called Teeny Tiny Kitten*

It might make the new album?

*unconfirmed