Remember Samantha Mumba? How could you forget her! Back in 2000, she burst onto the music scene with her debut album 'Gotta Tell You' which was full of hits; 'Body to Body', 'Lately', 'Baby, Come On Over' and last but very not least, this cracker.....

It's hard to believe but it's been 19 years but we've got some good news! Samantha has confirmed that she is set to release a new album this year. She has teamed up with songwriter MNEK, who has previously worked with Zara Larsson, Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue so that’s a good sign!