Shane McGowan's love story with Victoria Mary Clarke is to be made into a movie and apparently, they are looking at his good friend Johnny Depp to play him. Although, it's in the very early stages, the movie has the support of Victoria and Shane and he's even going to go back into the studio to work on the sound track. The movie will be based on their relationship rather than his career with The Pogues!

The 21st GQ Awards were on last night and all of the heavy hitters were in attendance. The big red carpet news was that Kylie Minogue made her first first official red carpet appearance with her boyfriend Paul Solomons, who is the creative director at GQ.

And finally, Chris O'Dowd says he'd like to do 'Who Do You Think You Are' but admitted his show would be boring because he and his siblings are the first generation to leave Ireland. Apparently, there's a castle around 40 mins from where he grew up in Boyle called O'Dowd's Castle and that's where they came from. That's as far as the O'Dowds have managed to get in 1200 years - 40 minutes away!