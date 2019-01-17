In our latest trip to primary schools across the country, Shauna O’Reilly from the Breakfast Show crew headed off to meet the students from St Lorcan’s BNS in Palmerstown, Dublin!

She spoke to Gabriel, Jack, Noah, Jamie, Dale, Byron, Jason, Godwin, Emmaunuel, Kyle, Rian, Abel, Vanjel, Jack, Leon, Rayan, Corey, Myles, Tadgh, Rory, John, Jack, McKenzie, Rouac, Evan, Jamie, Simon and the FIVE Seans!

Last week, we were talking about the Shandon Hotel in Donegal, who have reported a 300% increase in their digital detox package where tablets and gadgets are locked in a sage for the duration of the stay. Shauna asked the children if they liked the idea of this and how they’d spend their time without gadgets…

Shauna told the kids about ‘Siopa’, the new Irish shop that has opened up in London for homesick ex-pats. She asked them what they might stock in the shop and what they’d miss if they were away.

Thanks to teachers Mr Fortune and Miss McLoughlin, the students of fourth class and all the staff St Lorcan’s BNS!

