Good news! Superstar musicians Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan have decided to work together, on a musical collaboration. The Mullingar man and Mendes have become good friends in recent years and people have been calling for them to duet.

It seems that they've decided to listen to their lovely fans...

niall will you ever give us a song with shawn? pic.twitter.com/OJ2rXLhZvJ — nachi TYSM NIALL (@goldsniall) January 21, 2019

Dreams may become reality because Shawn is eager to get the wheels in motion!

We ARE going to! https://t.co/2eqKjQkqnN — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) January 21, 2019

For more showbiz news, tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show from 7am!