There's always a bit of bah-humbug-ing when December hits. Most of us love to see red velvet hats dotted across stores, holly branches hanging from the corners of doors, and Mariah Carey blasting outta the speakers. There is of course...the others.

On this morning's show, Ian was wondering if the time was right to spread some festive cheer, but didn't want to upset anybody.

As a measure of fairness, he gave a few of the Gift Grub stalwarts a buzz to see what they thought.

Taoiseach Varadkar's advice is for Iano to go with his instinct...but he's kind of sitting on the fence at the same time. Paschal Donohoe takes a much more cautious approach and tells the host "Ian, you hit that button and there's no going back!".

Keith Duffy and ROG give their conflicting opinions, but it's an urgent call from President Higgins which seals the deal.

Who can ignore a Presidential demand?

Listen to all their guidance here:

