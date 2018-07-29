Looking for love? Come along to our Singles Night on Wednesday 1st August!

Are you looking for love? Well, we've got our cupid's bow prepped and ready to fire!

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll have heard about 'Copper Face Jacks - The Musical' which has received rave reviews and is running in The Olympia Theatre until the 12th of August. It's a modern love story based around the well documented romantic reputation of one of Ireland's most well known nightclubs. So, we thought it would be the perfect opportunity to set some of our listeners up and give love a helping hand!

If you are looking to meet someone and need an excuse for a night out, come along! It's not your run of the mill singles night!

We want single men & single women who are looking for love, to come along for a great night where you will...

1) be invited to a pre-theatre drinks reception with a complimentary drink upon arrival

2) get a free night’s entertainment at the theatre

3) perhaps find the person of your dreams

4) get free entry into the actual Coppers that night

If this sounds like it is for you – email (breakfast@todayfm.com) your name, number, county, age & whether its a man or a woman you are looking to meet. The event is on in The Olympia Theatre, Dublin this Wednesday night at 6:30pm so make sure you are free before applying. And lads, don’t be shy! Shauna from the show will be heading along on the night too to calm any nerves.

Go on! You never know!