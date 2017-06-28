The rules of the Official Singles Chart in the UK are changing after Ed Sheeran managed to get 16 singles in the Top 20 in the UK earlier this year. Now, any artist can only have a maximum of THREE singles in the charts at any given time. Will this also be changed in Ireland any time soon?

Whereas the new system will allow for new bands to get noticed, is it a fair reflection of who’s the best? Is that not like telling an Olympian they can only win 3 medals? If you’re the best, you’re the best!

Speaking of Ed Sheeran – is he coming back again?! He is announcing a new UK and European stadium tour today! He is scheduled to tour til late November and then back in March...Croke Park next summer? SLANE?!

Graham Norton is the Irish celebrity people most want to whisk away on holidays, with almost half of Irish women picking him as their ideal travel companion. Can you imagine a summer of this? Sign me up!

I feel a bit sorry for Brooklyn Beckham. Who told him his new photography book was a good idea? It’s due to be released tomorrow and already, it has been getting a lot of negative reaction - and from the photos I’ve seen, deservedly so. It’s called What I See. None of the photos seem to be focused properly, they’re badly lit – they look like what you’d put on Snapchat. One photo is titled “Dinner” and his description is “I like this picture. It’s out of focus but you can tell there’s a lot going on”. It’s sheer nepotism – if any other 18-year old got that book deal, it would flop – or it wouldn’t go ahead in the first place.