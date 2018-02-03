Well, the Picture This gig certainly didn’t disappoint, they absolutely rocked the Arena 365. The two lads from Athy, Jimmy and Ryan, had the crowd in the palm of their hands, especially when they performed their smash hit singles – Take My Hand, Addicted to You, Never Change and Let’s Be Young. Brilliant stuff out of them and they have a new fan in the shape of Paul Collins, although he kept singing ‘Shake My Hand’ instead of ‘Take My Hand’.

It was a brilliant night and the ski trippers partied into the early hours. And the Today FM staff got a very early night too....who am I kidding?! We were in the thick of it, singing along to Picture This and dancing our legs off – it was such a great night.

On Thursday morning, Iano chatted to listeners Greg, Mark and Dermot who all had brilliant celebrity stories. Greg had shared a flight with Colin Farrell, even though he hadn’t a clue who he was, Mark played football down a hotel corridor with Robbie Williams after his infamous Slane gig and Dermot told Mick Hucknall to get up off the bonnet of his jeep. Gas craic altogether. That night, we all headed up the mountain, in a snowy wonderland, to a traditional Austrian restaurant. We had some lovely grub, including a bowl of pancake soup which sounds slightly frightening but is actually delicious!

We were very well behaved that night and got to bed nice and early because we had an early start on Friday morning for the big show! For the final show of the week, we moved from Ian’s Alpine Studio, up to the massive Arena 365.

We were joined by the one and only Mario Rosenstock for some live Gift Grub, Picture This for two live performances and a roomful of ski trippers, who were in flying form. What a great morning!

And then, just like that, it was all over for another year. What a week it was. Thanks to everyone at home for listening, for tweeting and texting, to all at Topflight and everyone who came along and was a part of the trip.

See you bright and early on Monday morning.