Smyths has published the top toys kids are looking for this Christmas.

The Irish toy giant say school set ups and barbie houses will be among the most wanted toys this festive season.

Here's what is making the cut:

Poopsie Unicorn Slime Surprise

Spy Code - Operation: Escape Room

Barbie Dreamhouse

Treasure X

Our Generation Awesome Academy Schoolroom

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts

NERF Laser Ops Pro AlphaPoint Blaster

Robot - Boxer