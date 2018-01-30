Well I'm absolutely delighted to tell you that Snow Patrol are making a comeback and their seventh studio album, Wildness, will be released on the 25th of May. I'm dying to hear the new material and if Gary Lightbody, Johnny McDaid and the lads are involved - it is going to be quality.

And you heard it here first - RTE chiefs have decided against sending former Sex Pistols singer Johnny Rotten to be Ireland’s Eurovision entry. He made it to the final ten on the shortlist with his offering ‘ Pleased To Meet You’ but, they’ve decided to go back to basics with a male solo singer with TV experience, who will be revealed in the coming days.

Gordon Ramsey has revealed the personal reasons behind his 4 stone weight loss. He admitted that his fear of losing his wife Tana pushed him to shed over 50lbs. In a recent interview, he said that he was 18 stone and feeling like rubbish before he got himself in gear after Tana told him he needed to look after himself. Fair play to him!