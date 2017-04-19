First question: Do you even know what a slow set is?

It's not a badger's home that takes ages to build, nor is it a present day tennis match between John McEnroe and Andre Agassi; back in the day, a "slow set" was where the DJ turned the lights down low, threw on a bit of cheese, smoke machines bellowed and gentlemen had the opportunity to approach the lady they had been ogling all night.

This was "the moment" where one could put in the foundations to "seal the deal".

But Ian wanted to know, when did the slow set actually stop? We threw it out to our lovely listeners and received a huge reaction to it.

The youth of today will find this concept quite alien, but it's still alive...YES...Ireland still has some slow sets dotted throughout the land.

Ian also asked listeners for their favourite mellow tunes to keep it slow and sexy to:

Slow set song definitely Think Twice by Celine Dion. Every week at Lacey's Niteclub at the Carrickdale hotel in Louth. The days! We all travelled up from the north... Downman

Oh Ian you're putting a longing on me first thing on a Wed morning playing those slow set songs.

Club Nassau uses the slogan 'Home Of The Slow Set'

Jesus Ian take my breath away was my first slow set shift, the slow set was a huge part of any night out it has to be brought back, James in Kerry

@IanDempsey There Should Always Be A Slowset Ian#BringBackTheSlowset 😁😁😁 — FootieMadTrev (@MarleyTrevor) April 19, 2017

@IanDempsey Slow set songs When I Need You by Leo Sayer, Hard To Say I'm Sorry by Chicago, and I Wanna Know What Love Is by Foreigner. Ah, the memories — Lorraine Smyth (@4711lulu) April 19, 2017

We think Mary and GMcKeown summed-up the general consensus with their thoughts:

"Ian, when 'dance' music came in, slow sets stopped. No more 'Two out of three ain't bad'" - Mary, Cork

@IanDempsey Brian Adams "Everything I do"was massive in early 90s. Think they ended round 2000 when rave music started dominating the charts/clubs. 😢 — GMcKeown (@GerMcK1976) April 19, 2017



With today's "shift and drift" ethos consuming our dancefloors, it's nice to know that the slow set stills lives strong (even if it's only in a few elite clubs). #BBSS (Bring Back Slow Sets)

Have a listen to Iano and Paul Collins' chat here:

