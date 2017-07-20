Stevie Wonder has got married - lining up John Legend, Usher and Pharrell Williams to perform at his lavish wedding.

He tied the knot with Tomeeka Bracy in Los Angeles over the weekend - but the news has only just got out.

It's the third marriage for Stevie, who has seven children from previous relationships.

Charlie Fairhead is the BBC’s highest paid soap star. Or, rather, Derek Thompson who plays him in Casualty which is my favourite TV show. The fact that he is on 400K a year for a show that only airs for one hour a week – sometimes 2 at Christmas – is astounding. But he has been in it for 87 years, so you know, loyalty.

Charlize Theron has revealed the Oscar-winning film she was fired from. She was meant to play Roxy Hart in Chicago before being unceremoniously booted from the production.

“I was attached to Chicago for a while. I really, really ... I was a dancer for most of my life and there was a real nostalgia in making that movie for me,” she revealed.

“But I got kicked off it. The director kicked me off. I was really bummed about it.”

The role instead went to Renée Zellweger, who Theron was quick to praise.

“She did an amazing job. I’m fully envious of what she did. I’ve seen that movie a lot, and I’ve fantasised to be in that movie.”

Robbie Williams has revealed he is suffering from Nocturnal Sleep-related Eating Disorder [NS-RED] – a condition which means he eats in the middle of the night, unaware he is doing so. He has said that’s why he is on a permanent diet in his waking hours – he consumes so many calories at night and neither remembers nor enjoys them. Bummer!