Patrick J. Adams & Meghan Markle might have moved on, but the Suits spin-off is coming and the official plot details have been announced.

The show will be called Second City the show will revolve around Gina Torres' character Jessica Pearson as she enters the dirty world of Chicago politics.

And Suits will return for an eighth season with Katherine Heigl joining the cast. Meghan Markle is not available (hmm)

As we mentioned on the show last week, Will Ferrell was over in Lisbon on a fact-finding mission for an upcoming Eurovision film.

Our own representative, Ryan O’Shaughnessy bumped into him and he told Ryan he wouldn’t take a photo with him, saying "no, no, I've already seen the Irish".

This is not surprising – I had the exact same experience with him a few years ago... I haven’t watched a Will Ferrell film since.

Elton John’s 7 year old son Zachery is set to be a soccer star! He has signed for Watford United, which has absolutely nothing to do with Elton being a former owner and chairman, cough. Zachery’s younger brother Elijah , who’s 5, is set to follow in Elton’s musical footsteps.