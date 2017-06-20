TV3 are desperately looking for men to take part in Blind Date this summer!

As with every dating show or event ever, this is the problem – finding men! Women will have applied in their droves and they’ll show up full of enthusiasm and dressed as if they’re going to the Oscars...the men sometimes will show up looking like they’ve been digging holes all day...if they show up at all. Come on lads, a fun day on TV and maybe a date with a nice girl (or guy!) – head to TV3.ie

Speaking of dating -

Jedward have signed up for a new interactive MTV dating show and are inviting applications from people who'd like a date with them. OMG!

They they posted a video online on Monday and said they were looking for "cool, spontaneous people" and "someone who accepts us for all that we are, is up for a good time and shows us their personality one hundred percent".

Single AF can be seen across MTV’s social media platforms over the summer and it’ll be televised in November.

Axl Rose had his party broken up at 6am after their London gig...ROCK N ROLL! Tom Jones was there too – they went to Chiltern Firehouse, where all the slebs seem to eat in London, and they were asked to keep it down at 4.30am – but it was 6am before they stumbled home. Crazy cats.

Karen Koster has said the most embarrassing thing she has ever done on TV was...pole dancing! She did a feature for XPose a few years ago and she gave it a bash but was really embarrassed watching herself sliding up and down a poll on TV, especially as she had just started dating her now husband. He was probably delighted!