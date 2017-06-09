Taylor Swift is back on Spotify...and she’s made her music available today! The same day that Katy Perry releases her new album!

A few years ago, the pair had a fight because Katy allegedly stole Taylor's backing dancers. Taylor then wrote the song Bad Blood about her ex-friend and the pair have never made up, with Katy recently saying that she wants the BS to end but "you do something and there's going to be a reaction."

Katy Perry: Here’s my new album, stream it on Spotif...

Taylor: HERE IS MY ENTIRE BACK CATALOGUE OF SONGS ON SPOTIFY!

It's the kind of petty I aspire to be.

And in other showbiz -

Poldark fans are rejoicing...in Aidan Turner’s misery. He has split from his girlfriend Nettie Wakefield, who he had been going out with since last year – their hectic schedules have been blamed for the split and it’s all very amicable. Oh look, he lost his shirt again:

Due to overwhelming demand, Harry Styles had added 56 dates to his world tour and Dublin is on the list! He will play 3Arena on 16th April and tickets go on sale this day week, the 16th June at 9am!

Phil Collins has been hospitalised after falling in his hotel room and hitting his head on a chair. Gigs in London due to take place this weekend have been postponed until November and he is hoping to be back on track ASAP. He looks to be in a bad way and quite frail and he’s due to play in Dublin in 2 weeks – we’ll be back with any updates as we hear them.