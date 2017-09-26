Terry Wogan has been voted BBC’s best radio presenter of all time! The poll marks 50 years of BBC radio and the top 10 includes 4 women - and Kenny Everett, who came sixth even though he was sacked by both Radio 1 and Radio 2!

Poor aul Sinitta. She’s been once again booted to the kerb by Simon Cowell, and this time it’s in favour of Cheryl (again). Sinitta used to be a regular at the judge’s houses stage of X Factor, where each of the judges picks a famous friend to help them pick the acts they will take through to the final. However, whereas Simon in the last few years has had her on standby, she just hasn’t got the call. We’ve all gone out with someone like that. She's just way too available to him.

Wedding Ring Watch Continues!

Ant McPartlin and his wife Lisa Armstrong have both been photographed recently sans wedding band amid rumoured marriage problems (in fairness, if you leave the house without your wedding band, does that mean your marriage is over? What if you’re getting it cleaned? Or resized? Or you just took it off to fake tan and forgot to put it back on?!)

And Coleen Rooney made a point of uploading a photo of herself and 2 of her boys on Instagram with her left hand clearly showing no wedding band.

And in GOOD wedding ring news;

Miley Cyrus’ parents Billy Ray and Tish have formally ended their...divorce!

Tish filed for divorce back in 2013 and according to court papers a judge in LA has dismissed her petition because of inactivity on the case. They actually reconciled after 10 days and they’ve been together ever since.