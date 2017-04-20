Victoria Beckham was given an OBE by Prince William yesterday for her services to fashion and charity. They’re good pals and Victoria and David were even at William and Kate’s wedding. David got his OBE in 2003.

However social media was not impressed a millionaire singer was honoured simply for having a clothing line, with many people saying things like:

“I can't thank the NHS staff who looked after me enough after surgery.. but apparently it's Victoria Beckham that deserves an OBE For What?”

A strong and valid point there but that’s showbiz and she doesn’t give a zig a zig aaahhhh, posting online later saying how hard work and dedication pays off.

Pat Fitzpatrick, the keyboard player for Dublin band Aslan, has passed away following a battle with liver cancer.

Fitzy also played with Van Morrison, The Blades and Something Happens.

He also became musical director of The Late Late Show.

Very sad news but it was driving me crazy yesterday how many online outlets went with the very misleading “Aslan member passes away after battle with cancer” – and put a photo up with Christ Dignan at the front.

The set of Coronation Street is haunted...by the ghost of Elsie Tanner.

A three-day music party is due to be held next weekend to mark the demolition of the old Corrie set and former Granada TV studios in Manchester. A host of tribute acts is being lined up for the festival.

But one band was all set to walk out of rehearsals after hearing strange banging noises and suffering “exploding” equipment.

Some believe it to be the spirit of Elsie Tanner actress Pat Phoenix, who died in 1986.

Signed Sealed Delivered...to Mayo! Stevie Wonder is set to play at Rory McIlroy’s wedding to Erica Stoll this weekend in Ashford Castle! The hotel is fully booked out for 4 days this weekend which looks to be a massive celeb-fest. Stevie Wonder and an 18-piece band will fly in today and separately, a piano and piano tuner will arrive from London.