This morning on the show, Ian mentioned that it's illegal to give a seagull a crust of bread in Devon and it got us thinking -What else should be outlawed? As it turns out, quite a bit! The listeners didn't hold back, texting and tweeting a wide and varied range of pet peeves.

Check the best of them below:

Hi Ian parking on the pumps after refuelling at the garage and going in and getting coffee then lotto and breakfast rolls and oblivious to the people waiting thanks Richie

When cyclists cycle on the road slowing all the traffic, when there is a perfectly good cycle path right beside them grrrrrrrr

Oh Ian, it has to be People having long loud telephone conversations on mobiles on the train!!

Morning Ian & co!! I would love to ban house and car alarms. I think we've come to the stage where they're totally ineffective and simply noise pollution. My neighbour is away a lot and his alarm goes off all the time. I used to look and once called the guards as I was worried but it's just faulty. Very annoying

Joggers who keep jogging on the spot while they wait for traffic lights to change ...grrrrrrrrr. Eddie

Ban putting on make up when on public transport. Girls get up 10mins earlier nobody wants to see the "before and after" in real life – Deborah

Hi Ian. My pet peeve also involves public transport. The MANSPREAD taking over my seat as well as his own. Come on guys!! And knees digging into back of my seat. Seriously!! not everyone is 6ft 5in

They should ban people who can't park in spaces properly or when they use the baby n parent spaces when they just want the space so they don't scratch their cars - Kevin in Limerick

@IanDempsey Completely agree with that caller re women putting on make up on public transport. Drives me insane in the morning! — Aine Gleeson (@Munsterannie) May 4, 2017

Smoking at the bus stop should be banned! No I don't want to inhale your second hand smoke thanks! @IanDempsey @todayfm — Sarah Morris (@sazzybm) May 4, 2017

@IanDempsey I'd ban drivers who don't use indicators or don't use them properly #BringBack10Lashes — Brian Hughes (@Hughesie79) May 4, 2017

What grinds your gears? Get in touch on breakfast@todayfm.com

Tune into The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.