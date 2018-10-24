Danny and Dani Dyer will be on Celebrity Gogglebox this week.

The father-daughter duo will appear on a special edition of the show for the Stand Up to Cancer charity telethon.

The Love Island winner shared the news on Instagram with a picture of herself and her father on a sofa.

The Dyers will join footballer Peter Crouch and his wife, Abbey Clancy, as well as the regular faces on the show when it airs this Friday at 9pm on Channel 4.