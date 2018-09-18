The Emmy Awards: All You Need To Know
The Emmys happened overnight and it was the first time in almost 20 years that HBO didn’t dominate the Primetime Emmy Awards – thanks to Netflix!
HBO and Netflix tied for 23 awards each.
There was a proposal! Glenn Weiss won the award for best director of a variety special. He used the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen!
In the key drama categories, HBO's Game of Thrones won Outstanding Drama Series, while Claire Foy was the winner in Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for The Crown.
Peter Dinklage captured the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series went to Henry Winkler, for his role in Barry (a series I haven’t actually watched yet but the concept intrigues me; it’s about a man who travels to Los Angeles to kill someone and then finds himself joining the local arts scene. Yes please!)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story captured the Outstanding Limited Series award while Charlie Brooker's sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror was the winner of the Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special category.
Full list of winners:
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Alec Baldwin Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Tony Shalhoub The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Henry Winkler Barry (HBO)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Aidy Bryant Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Betty Gilpin GLOW (Netflix)
Kate McKinnon Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Megan Mullally Will & Grace (NBC)
Writing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, “Alligator Man,” Atlanta
Stefani Robinson, “Barbershop,” Atlanta
Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark,” Barry
Liz Sarnoff, “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going,” Barry
Alec Berg, “Fifty-One Percent,” Silicon Valley
Amy Sherman-Palladino, “Pilot,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Issa Rae, Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Directing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, “FUBU,” Atlanta
Hiro Murai, “Teddy Perkins,” Atlanta
Bill Hader, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark,” Barry
Jesse Peretz, “Pilot,” GLOW
Mike Judge, “Initial Coin Offering,” Silicon Valley
Amy Sherman-Palladino, “Pilot,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)
Merritt Wever, Godless
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstart Live in Concert
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
John Leguizamo, Waco
Writing for a Limited Series or Movie
Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus, American Vandal
Scott Frank, Godless
David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose
Tom Rob Smith, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
David Lynch and Mark Frost, Twin Peaks
William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
Scott Frank, Godless
David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Barry Levinson, Paterno
Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose
Ryan Murphy, “The Man Who Would Be Vogue,” The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Craig Zisk, “9/11,” The Looming Tower
David Lynch, Twin Peaks
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Laura Dern, The Tale
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Bandera, Genius: Picasso
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Chris Superstar Live in Concert
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Vesace: American Crime Story
Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Writing for a Variety Special
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Writing for a Drama Series
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” Game of Thrones
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Nice Face,” Killing Eve
The Duffer Brothers, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Stranger Things
Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, “Start,” The Americans
Peter Morgan, “Mystery Man,” The Crown
Bruce Miller, “June,” The Handmaid’s Tale
Directing for a Drama Series
Alan Taylor, “Beyond the Wall,” Game of Thrones
Jeremy Podeswa, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” Game of Thrones
Jason Bateman, “The Toll,” Ozark
Daniel Sackheim, “Tonight We Improvise,” Ozark
The Duffer Brothers, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Stranger Things
Stephen Daldry, “Paterfamilias,” The Crown
Kari Skogland, “After,” The Handmaid’s Tale
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Claire Foy, The Crown
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracy Ullman Show
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Limited Series or Movie
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
The Americans
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
Westworld
Television Movie
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
USS Callister (Black Mirror)