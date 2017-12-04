With The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show 2017 End of Year Poll LIVE since Friday (check it out - great prizes to be won), there was two lads mad to come in and tell us their favourites.

First up was Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohue, who was bursting at the seems to have his say. As you may know by now, Paschal is a real music head so he gets rather excited with the potential gig/song of the year. It's mad considering he "doesn't normally believe in polls".

We then had the wiliest man in Ireland, Michael O'Leary, offer his choices...or should I say 'choice'. But how can one man win them all?? He explains...

Listen to their debate in full here:

