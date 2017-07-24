Mel and Sue are back! They're going to present The Generation Game, a family favourite that began in 1971 and was hosted for many years by Bruce Forsyth.

“It’s a cuddly toy, it’s a toaster, it’s a circular power saw, no it’s Mel and Sue doing The Generation Game! We can’t believe it. We are so excited!” the comedy duo said. It's so funny watching old episodes and seeing the prizes - an electric typewriter, socks for a year, a dishwasher...LOL.

Nadine Coyle is set for another comeback after her first attempt was a complete flop. She has teamed up with the man behind the Girls Aloud sound, Brian Higgins, and she signed to Virgin EMI. Apparently the team there really “shares her vision for the album” so she hoping it’ll be a massive hit.

Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy have said that they would love to play the O’Donovan brothers because their story has everything. They’ve been looking to do something together and that’s the kind of project they would love...actually I’d say the O’Donovan brothers would be happy enough to give it a lash themselves!

Nadia Forde is on the move again – this time it’s to London with her beau Dominic Day, who’s a rugby player. This is the third move for her since they got together 2 years ago – the things we do for love! She moved to Bath to be with him and then he signed for a team in Japan so they moved there. After that, he went to play for the Melbourne Rebels so she followed him to Oz. And now they’re back closer to home and she’s delighted.