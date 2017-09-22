Here on The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, we understand that our listeners live very busy lives and that between making breakfast for the family and dropping the kids off the school, getting the early morning gym session in and running for the train to work, it’s not always possible to catch the full show.

This week was a busy one!

We had #WeddingDressWednesday, which saw Ian complete his dare for Today FM’s Dare to Care and don a wedding dress (and wig / make up / stilettos) for the cause. An interesting morning at work to say the least.

We were also joined by Jeff Stelling and Chris ‘Kammy’ Kamara in studio.....

And paid tribute to one of Ireland’s most wonderful sports broadcasters....

Stay tuned to @TodayFM for a classic bit of #GiftGrub from 2012 when our 'Jimmy Magee' met the real Jimmy Magee. #DifferentClass pic.twitter.com/YLpNcqGEE9 — Ian Dempsey (@IanDempsey) September 22, 2017

You’ll also hear a comprehensive breakdown of the wrong guesses for #TheseThreeWords, which is now worth €1450...

Statement from Geri Halliwell: "Despite ten people saying my name on These Three Words - it's not me! It's not Mel B either"! @TodayFM https://t.co/ASipj8R0O5 — Ian Dempsey (@IanDempsey) September 19, 2017

And a very excited young lady from fifth class in St Mary’s NS, Ballygunnar who won €10,000 for her school!

So, sit back, relax and enjoy...

If you’d like to get in touch over the weekend – mail us on breakfast@todayfm.com or @iandempsey

We’ll see you back on Today FM bright and early on Monday morning from 7am!