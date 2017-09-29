Here on The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, we understand that our listeners live very busy lives and that between making breakfast for the family and dropping the kids off the school, getting the early morning gym session in and running for the train to work, it’s not always possible to catch the full show.

So, we’ve decided to do a weekly ‘Best Of’ podcast that does exactly what it says on the tin! It’ll include all the greatest moments from the week’s show - the laughs, the interviews, the live music and of course, Gift Grub. So, that means when you have twenty minutes to yourself over the next week, you can sit down with a cuppa and catch up with Iano and all the craic.

There was loads going on this week...

We waved goodbye to the stone walls and green grass of the N17 and welcomed the brand new M17 with open arms. The Gift Grub crew were on hand with a musical tribute and it was only smashing!

This week also marked 'One Hit Wonder Day' and Ian ran a poll to find the definitive Top 10 One Hit Wonders.

It's International One Hit Wonder Day and @IanDempsey wants your suggestions Come on, there's a few absolute cracking tunes out there! — Today FM (@TodayFM) September 25, 2017

We caught up with the fourth class students in Scoil Mhuire na nGael in Dundalk too and picked their brains on a few topics...

We'll be hearing from the kids in Scoil Mhuire na nGael in Dundalk again at 8.20am. Gas tickets, the lot of them! pic.twitter.com/GIY0x0M5Or — Today FM (@TodayFM) September 28, 2017

And, 'These Three Words' was won! Colm Russell walked away with a 'disgusting' amount of money for guessing correctly!

Colm Russell took home €1,550 yesterday for guessing Claudia Winkleman.

3 new voices this morning on #TheseThreeWords.

📞1850 715 100

💶€100 pic.twitter.com/Yj9jCwTycU — Ian Dempsey (@IanDempsey) September 28, 2017

You can look forward to all this, plus an exclusive performance from John Duggan, a heart-warming Irish love story and an interesting fact about our toilet habits. So, sit back, relax and catch up with 'The Ian Dempsey Best Of Show'..

See you Monday at 7am